Sun With Afternoon Showers For Florida Today

Thursday features lots of sun in the morning, followed by some showers and a few storms in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring good sun in the morning and a few early east coast showers in spots. Look for scattered showers during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny with just the chance of an afternoon shower as drier air moves in. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies and maybe a stray shower in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun and the return of afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure that’s now a couple of hundred miles north of the Turks and Caicos has a low chance of developing as it moves slowly to the east and merges with a front in a few days.