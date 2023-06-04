Heavy Rain Here as Arlene Falls Apart

Sunday features sun at times, but moisture from the remnants of Arlene, plus the usual afternoon sea breeze, will lead to periods of showers and storms around South Florida. Heavy rain is likely in spots. A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere.

Monday will bring good sun, some clouds, and some storms to the eastern portion of South Florida, while the western part of the area will see periods of showers. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few morning showers, but some storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds and showers with a few storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Arlene became a remnant low late Saturday afternoon as it was centered about 135 miles west-southwest of Dry Tortugas. But the moisture from Arlene will move south-southeast and continue to bring periods of heavy rain to South Florida on Sunday.