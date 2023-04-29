Sun, Showers And A Few Storms

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze. A few showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. A strong storm is not out of the question. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk — which could increase during the day — at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but some 90 degree readings are possible in suburban areas on the mainland and in portions of the Keys.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring windy conditions, along with some sun, building clouds, showers, and a few storms as a front approaches. Localized flooding is possible in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Lower Keys.

Tuesday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and much of the Keys, while the Gulf coast will be sunny again. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s, but some inland locations in the east coast metro area will reach the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s, but some inland locations in Miami-Dade and Broward could approach 90 degrees.