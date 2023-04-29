Home Weather Sun, Showers And A Few Storms

Sun, Showers And A Few Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/blue-sky-with-clouds-sun-background_40898105.htm#query=clouds%20storms&position=15&from_view=search&track=robertav1_2_sidr

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze.  A few showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.  A strong storm is not out of the question.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk — which could increase during the day — at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but some 90 degree readings are possible in suburban areas on the mainland and in portions of the Keys.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring windy conditions, along with some sun, building clouds, showers, and a few storms as a front approaches.  Localized flooding is possible in spots.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic and Gulf beaches.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun.  Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Lower Keys.

Tuesday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and much of the Keys, while the Gulf coast will be sunny again.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s, but some inland locations in the east coast metro area will reach the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s, but some inland locations in Miami-Dade and Broward could approach 90 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR