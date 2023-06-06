Sun, Clouds, Mostly Late-Day Storms

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Minor flooding near high tides is likely along the Atlantic coast. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties — and possibly at Miami-Dade as well. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring sun, clouds, and showers in the morning, with storms developing in the early afternoon and lasting through the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature periods of showers in the morning and plenty of storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with morning showers and afternoon storms, in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies with periods of showers. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun alternating with passing showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, there’s a nontropical low that’s forming in the northeastern Atlantic southeast of the Azores. The National Hurricane Center says this feature could develop some subtropical characteristics this week before it moves into cooler waters. But the chance of this feature becoming a depression is low — and it poses no threat to North America.