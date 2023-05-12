Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Some Storms

Sun, Clouds And Some Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features good sun and a few clouds with some storms developing in spots during the afternoon.  A gusty ocean breeze will lead to a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s near the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the upper 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring plenty of clouds, morning showers, and afternoon storms to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the morning, with storms developing in the afternoon.  Sun and clouds will dominate Saturday’s weather in the Keys.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will top out in the low 90s.

Mothers Day will feature clouds, morning showers, and afternoon storms.  Expect a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see some sun with morning showers and afternoon storms again.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s on the South Florida mainland and the mid 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some afternoon storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast, and mostly in the mid 80s in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

