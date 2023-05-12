Sun, Clouds And Some Storms

Friday features good sun and a few clouds with some storms developing in spots during the afternoon. A gusty ocean breeze will lead to a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s near the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the upper 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring plenty of clouds, morning showers, and afternoon storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the morning, with storms developing in the afternoon. Sun and clouds will dominate Saturday’s weather in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will top out in the low 90s.

Mothers Day will feature clouds, morning showers, and afternoon storms. Expect a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see some sun with morning showers and afternoon storms again. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s on the South Florida mainland and the mid 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some afternoon storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast, and mostly in the mid 80s in the Keys.