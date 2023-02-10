Home Weather Sun, Clouds, and Showers With Highs in The Low ’80s

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun, clouds at times, and some nighttime showers as a front moves closer.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in most of the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s in the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward and along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring breezy conditions, partly sunny skies, and periods of showers.  A stray storm is possible.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a cool start, followed by breezy conditions and a lot of sun.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the 50s.  The day will be sunny with a cool breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

The Valentine’s Day forecast calls for morning lows in the 50s, but lots of sun (and love) will warm things up.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

