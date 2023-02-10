Sun, Clouds, and Showers With Highs in The Low ’80s

Sun, Clouds, and Showers

Friday features lots of sun, clouds at times, and some nighttime showers as a front moves closer. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in most of the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s in the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward and along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring breezy conditions, partly sunny skies, and periods of showers. A stray storm is possible. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a cool start, followed by breezy conditions and a lot of sun. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the 50s. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

The Valentine’s Day forecast calls for morning lows in the 50s, but lots of sun (and love) will warm things up. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.