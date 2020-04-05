Sun, Clouds And Showers For Florida Sunday

Sunday features a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of passing showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents continues along the Palm Beach County coast and a moderate rip current risk is in place to the south — so stay at home and away from the beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring sun and clouds to start, and passing showers will be back in the afternoon. Look for a building breeze in the east coast metro area during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature more sun and fewer clouds, especially along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny and hot. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few locations could hit 90 degrees.