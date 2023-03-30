Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Lingering East Coast Storms

Sun, Clouds And Lingering East Coast Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features some sun, more clouds, and a few lingering storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially in Palm Beach County, into the weekend.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature good sun with a few clouds on a warm ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and some east coast showers in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here