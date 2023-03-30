Sun, Clouds And Lingering East Coast Storms

Thursday features some sun, more clouds, and a few lingering storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially in Palm Beach County, into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature good sun with a few clouds on a warm ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and some east coast showers in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.