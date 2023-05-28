Sun, Clouds And East Coast Storms

Sunday features mostly sunny skies with the chance of a stray shower or storm along the Gulf coast and in the Keys. But the east coast metro area will see periods of storms throughout the day, and heavy rain with localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day will bring a mix of sun and clouds. The east coast metro area can expect some storms starting in the late morning, while the Gulf coast and the Keys could see a stray storm in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature some sun but more clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast and the Keys will see good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a morning shower or afternoon storm. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be unsettled in the east coast metro area, with plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms. The Gulf coast and the Keys will be mostly sunny with a few showers and a storm in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will reach the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the area of disorganized showers and storms off the southeastern U.S. coast is not expected to develop as it moves inland over the Carolinas. But it will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous surf conditions to the area on Sunday and Memorial Day.