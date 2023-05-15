Sun, Clouds And Afternoon Storms

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and lingering into the evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially in Palm Beach County. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the morning, but some storms will be back in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, with some locations seeing an afternoon storm. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be another day of sun and showers in the morning and passing storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of hot sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.