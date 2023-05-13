Sun, Clouds And A Few Storms

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with showers and a few storms developing during the afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Mothers Day will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature plenty of clouds, some sun, and showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun, clouds at times, and showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see good sun, a few clouds, and a few afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a shower or storm in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.