Sun and Storms on a Gusty Breeze

Friday features lots of hot sun and periods of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon, with some storms lingering into the evening along the Gulf Coast. The east coast metro area will see brisk and gusty ocean breezes, so look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the low 90s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring breezy conditions and a mix of sun and showers to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but some storms will develop on a gusty breeze during the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature a gusty ocean breeze, plenty of sun, and periods of showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun in the morning and a few showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will see morning showers and afternoon storms. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.