Sun and Storms Here, Watching Lee in the Atlantic

Sunday features lots of morning sun and some afternoon clouds, showers, and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so be sure to stay hydrated.

Monday will bring lots of sun in the morning and showers and storms in spots during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature more of the same: plenty of sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and in the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will start with a sunny morning. Look for some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area and late-day storms along the Gulf Coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with the chance of a shower or storm. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee has been tangling with wind shear, but it’s holding its own. At midday on Saturday, Lee’s maximum sustained winds were 115 miles per hour. Lee is forecast to slow down and strengthen slightly prior to a turn northward in a couple of days. Swells from the hurricane are already affecting portions of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. Much of the U.S. East Coast can expect dangerous surf conditions and potentially deadly rip currents this week.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Margot has also been battling wind shear, but it is forecast to become a hurricane, probably on Monday. Margot is expected to turn northward and remain in the middle of the Atlantic.