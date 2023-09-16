Sun and Storms Here, Lee Lashing New England Coast

Saturday features periods of sun with a few morning storms and lots more in the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County Coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms. Most of the storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will feature more of the same: some sun with periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will start with showers in the east coast metro area, but storms will return in the afternoon and linger into the early evening. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly afternoon and evening storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys,

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Hurricane Lee may be weakening, but this large system is lashing the New England coast prior to making landfall in the Canadian Maritime provinces. There’s a tropical storm warning from Massachusetts to the U.S./Canadian border, and this includes Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. There’s a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for New Brunswick and portions of Nova Scotia. Lee is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics soon after reaching the coast on Saturday, finally dissipating on Monday.

Margot has weakened to a tropical storm as it loops in the central Atlantic. Swells from Margot continue to create dangerous surf conditions and potentially deadly rip currents in the Azores.

The wave in the central Atlantic became Tropical Depression # 15 at midday on Friday, and it’s on track to be Tropical Storm Nigel shortly. This system is forecast to reach hurricane strength on Sunday and could pose a threat to Bermuda late next week.

Finally, yet another wave is forecast to emerge into the eastern Atlantic around the middle of next week. This wave has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward. We’ll keep an eye on it.