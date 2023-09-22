Sun and Storms Here, Depression Forming Off Central Florida Coast

Friday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, but storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will bring periods of good sun with some showers and storms at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday morning will feature some sun with some east coast showers and a few Gulf Coast storms. Plenty of storms will move in during the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will start with east coast showers and some Gulf Coast storms. Storms will dominate the afternoon and early evening hours. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for showers and storms alternating with periods of sun. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the low forming off the central Florida Atlantic coast was designated Potential Tropical Cyclone # 16 late Thursday morning. This allows for watches and warnings to be issued, so there is now a tropical storm warning from Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and potentially deadly storm surge are expected as far north as New Jersey this weekend.

We’re also watching the wave in the eastern Atlantic. It has a high chance of becoming a depression by late in the weekend or early next week. It’s a potential threat to portions of the Lesser Antilles. Computer models are not in agreement on a future track for this system, so we’ll need to keep a close eye on what it does in the coming days.

Finally, Hurricane Nigel is zooming toward the northeast and should be a post-tropical system by the weekend.