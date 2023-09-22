Home Weather Sun and Storms Here, Depression Forming Off Central Florida Coast

Sun and Storms Here, Depression Forming Off Central Florida Coast

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, but storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will bring periods of good sun with some showers and storms at times, especially during the afternoon and evening.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday morning will feature some sun with some east coast showers and a few Gulf Coast storms.  Plenty of storms will move in during the afternoon and evening.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will start with east coast showers and some Gulf Coast storms.  Storms will dominate the afternoon and early evening hours.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for showers and storms alternating with periods of sun.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the low forming off the central Florida Atlantic coast was designated Potential Tropical Cyclone # 16 late Thursday morning.  This allows for watches and warnings to be issued, so there is now a tropical storm warning from Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware.  Heavy rain, damaging winds, and potentially deadly storm surge are expected as far north as New Jersey this weekend.

We’re also watching the wave in the eastern Atlantic.  It has a high chance of becoming a depression by late in the weekend or early next week.  It’s a potential threat to portions of the Lesser Antilles.  Computer models are not in agreement on a future track for this system, so we’ll need to keep a close eye on what it does in the coming days.

Finally, Hurricane Nigel is zooming toward the northeast and should be a post-tropical system by the weekend.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR