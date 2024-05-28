Sun and Storms Again

Tuesday features a mix of hot sun alternating with periods of clouds, showers and storms. A few storms could linger into the evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s right at the coasts, in the mid-90s elsewhere on the mainland, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Wednesday will bring plenty of hot sun and mainly afternoon showers and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, with a few storms developing in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun in the morning and a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will continue the summerlike weather pattern: hot sun with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another day of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.