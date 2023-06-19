Sun And Storms Again

The Juneteenth holiday features a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by passing storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated.

Tuesday will bring morning sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, but showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon. The Gulf coast will be mostly sunny in the morning, but some storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in spots during the morning. Showers will develop during the afternoon hours. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday will see some sun, clouds and showers on a gusty breeze, and a storm or two in spots. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and some storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic is likely to become our next tropical depression at any time. We’ll keep an eye on it as it moves generally westward during the next several days.