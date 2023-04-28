Sun And Some Storms

Friday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, but expect some afternoon showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. A gusty breeze will develop along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast, especially in Palm Beach County. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but some suburban locations in Broward and Miami-Dade will top out at the 90-degree mark or above.

Saturday will bring a brisk and gusty breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature windy conditions in mainland South Florida that will work their way into the Keys as a front moves through. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds along with showers and storms that will last into the evening. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will see lots of sun and a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly sunny after a few leftover showers in the morning. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.