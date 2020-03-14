Sun And Showers Saturday In Florida

Saturday features plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a few passing showers. Watch out for dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds on Monday. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s again.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and a brisk ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-80s.