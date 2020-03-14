Home Weather Sun And Showers Saturday In Florida

Sun And Showers Saturday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a few passing showers.  Watch out for dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be mostly sunny.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds on Monday.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s again.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and a brisk ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR