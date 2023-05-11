Home Weather Sun And Mainly Gulf Coast Storms

Sun And Mainly Gulf Coast Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon storms, with greatest coverage along the Gulf coast and in the interior.  Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, with a high rip current risk possible by the weekend.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and mostly afternoon storms.  The east coast metro area will be breezy.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the upper 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, a few early storms, and plenty of afternoon showers.  The east coast metro area will be breezy again.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area, in the mid 80s in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see some sun, more clouds, periods of showers, and a few storms.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a summerlike mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR