Sun And Mainly Gulf Coast Storms

Thursday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon storms, with greatest coverage along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, with a high rip current risk possible by the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and mostly afternoon storms. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the upper 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, a few early storms, and plenty of afternoon showers. The east coast metro area will be breezy again. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area, in the mid 80s in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see some sun, more clouds, periods of showers, and a few storms. Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a summerlike mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.