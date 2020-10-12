Home Weather Sun And East Coast Showers For Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features lots of sun and a few clouds to start.  Then showers and storms will move in, with the bulk of the activity in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will see some quick east coast showers early in the morning, but the main story will be sunny skies as drier air filters in.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be another sunny and pleasant day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature good sun and some afternoon showers in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next couple of days.  Then conditions will be unfavorable for further development.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

