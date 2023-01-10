Home Weather Sun And Clouds Today As Drier Air Moves In

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Winter Warmth Now, But Chilly Days Ahead

Tuesday features a cool morning, followed by good sun and just a few clouds as drier air moves in.   Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring chilly morning lows in the 50s.  Then look for sunny skies and seasonable afternoon temperatures around South Florida.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while it’s all about sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will be breezy with some sun, lots of clouds, and periods of showers as a strong front moves into South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a return to winter.  Look for lows in the upper 40s to 50s.  The day will be sunny but with a brisk and chilly breeze.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 60s.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

