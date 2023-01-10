Sun And Clouds Today As Drier Air Moves In

Tuesday features a cool morning, followed by good sun and just a few clouds as drier air moves in. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring chilly morning lows in the 50s. Then look for sunny skies and seasonable afternoon temperatures around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while it’s all about sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will be breezy with some sun, lots of clouds, and periods of showers as a strong front moves into South Florida. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.