Home Weather Sun and Clouds on Saturday

Sun and Clouds on Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/shining-sun-clear-blue-sky_945129.htm#query=sunny%20and%20cool&position=15&from_view=search&track=ais

Saturday features a nice mix of sun and clouds and just the chance of a stray East Coast shower.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday morning.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Sunday will bring more clouds than sun to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions.  Look for a few showers and maybe a storm on a gusty breeze during the evening hours as a weak front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers on a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

The Valentine’s Day forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun.  Highs on Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR