Sun and Clouds on Saturday

Saturday features a nice mix of sun and clouds and just the chance of a stray East Coast shower. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Sunday will bring more clouds than sun to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions. Look for a few showers and maybe a storm on a gusty breeze during the evening hours as a weak front moves in. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

The Valentine’s Day forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 70s.