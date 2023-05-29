Sun And Clouds For The Holiday

Memorial Day features a mix of sun, clouds, and the chance of an afternoon storm in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast and the Keys will see plenty of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring more moisture into the east coast metro area, so look for a mix of sun, clouds, and mostly afternoon storms there. The Gulf coast and the Keys will see mostly sunny skies with the chance of a stray afternoon storm. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees again along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature morning storms and plenty of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sun and a few showers in the morning and plenty of storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be unsettled, with clouds, lots of showers in the morning, and storms in the afternoon that will last into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a bit of sun, lots of clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, the only feature we’re watching is the disorganized area of showers and storms moving into the Carolinas. This feature will not develop, but it will bring heavy rain to parts of the mid-Atlantic region.