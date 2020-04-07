Sun And Clouds For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features good sun, some clouds at times, and just the chance of a quick shower. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and a moderate rip current risk is in place along the Broward and Miami-Dade coasts. The beaches are closed; stay at home. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies to South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Thursday will be sunny with a building breeze in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, but some inland locations could reach the low 90s.

Friday will be sunny and unseasonably hot again. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Some clouds will be back on Saturday, but we’ll see plenty of sun as well. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.