Sun And Clouds For Florida Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features good sun and some clouds as our stretch of dry and warm weather continues.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Friday will be sunny and unseasonably warm again.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny and warm, with a building breeze during the day, especially in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and some clouds on a brisk breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s again.

Monday’s forecast includes lots of sun and a few east coast clouds.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

