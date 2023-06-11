Summertime Sun And Storms

Sunday features plenty of sun with periods of storms that will linger into the evening. Look for the greatest storm chances in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly afternoon storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies with some showers in the morning, while storms will develop in spots during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the South Florida mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Wednesday will see good sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sun, a few clouds, and a stray shower or storm in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.