Summertime Showers and Storms

Monday features mostly sunny periods alternating with some morning storms and afternoon showers. Storms will develop in spots during the evening. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring sun, some morning storms, and afternoon showers to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the low 90s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and storms. Look for some storms to linger into the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will continue the pattern of sun alternating with periods of storms. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another summertime mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few suburban and inland locations could reach the mid-90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic