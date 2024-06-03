Home Weather Summertime Showers and Storms

Summertime Showers and Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Monday features mostly sunny periods alternating with some morning storms and afternoon showers.  Storms will develop in spots during the evening.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring sun, some morning storms, and afternoon showers to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the low 90s elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and storms.  Look for some storms to linger into the evening.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will continue the pattern of sun alternating with periods of storms.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Faith Based Events

Friday’s forecast calls for another summertime mix of sun, showers, and storms.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few suburban and inland locations could reach the mid-90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

