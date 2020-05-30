Summerlike Storms And Showers For Florida

Saturday will feature plenty of sun to start. Then showers and storms will develop, with much of the activity along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Highs on Saturday will be in the humid upper 80s.

Sunday will be another summerlike day, with plenty of sun in the morning and some showers and a few storms in spots during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature good sun to start. Then clouds, showers, and some storms will develop in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy skies to the east coast metro area. Showers and storms will develop in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for some Gulf coast sun, plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching yet another area of disturbed weather, this one in the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a medium chance of becoming a subtropical depression during the next 24 hours, when conditions become unfavorable for development. Whether it develops or not, this feature is expected to remain in the open Atlantic. And the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until Monday.