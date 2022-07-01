Summer Sun And Storms Saturday For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Saturday features sun and clouds in the morning with showers and storms developing from the mid-afternoon into the evening. The greatest rain chances will be near the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be mostly sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon and early evening. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The 4th of July will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms passing through in the afternoon and early evening. But the rain should be over before the firework shows begin. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, with summertime showers and storms popping up in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun in the morning and plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 became Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday morning. At midday on Friday, Bonnie was located about 195 miles east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Bonnie was moving west at 20 miles per hour. Bonnie will drop flooding rains over portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica on Friday and Saturday, before emerging into the eastern Pacific.

Elsewhere, the wave nearing the Windward Islands has a very low chance of developing. It will enter the eastern Caribbean on Saturday, and conditions there are unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation.