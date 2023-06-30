Summer Showers And Storms

Friday features a mix of hot sun and some clouds, followed by showers and storms. Look for the rain to start in the early to mid-afternoon in the east coast metro area and the late afternoon along the Gulf Coast — and storms will hang around into the evening around South Florida. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 90s elsewhere in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf coast — where it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers to the eastern portions of South Florida, while western areas will see sun, clouds, and periods of storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the humid low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will feature sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning. The afternoon and evening will see lots of showers, along with some late-night storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will top out in the mid-90s.

Monday will be another day of hot sun, morning storms, and afternoon showers that will last into the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf Coast.

The forecast for the Fourth of July calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Clouds and showers will linger into the evening, so fireworks displays could be iffy, especially in western portions of South Florida. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 90s.



In the tropics, that area of disturbed weather we’ve been watching is now a couple of hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. This feature is moving into an area of hostile upper level winds, so it has a very low chance of developing into a depression.