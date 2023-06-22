Summer Heat and Storms, Bye Bye Bret

Thursday features sun at times, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers and storms from the midafternoon into the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits.

Friday will bring clouds, showers, and some storms to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sun, clouds, and a few morning storms, with lots of showers moving in during the afternoon. All of South Florida can expect periods of showers and storms on Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 90s elsewhere in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature clouds and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sun, clouds, and storms in the morning giving way to showers in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be another day of clouds and showers. A storm or two will be possible in spots. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is approaching the Lesser Antilles, and there is a tropical storm warning for St. Lucia. Expect watches to be upgraded to warnings for Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique. At midafternoon on Wednesday, Bret had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, and it was moving west at 15 miles per hour. After Bret emerges into the eastern Caribbean on Thursday night or early Friday, it will encounter wind shear that will weaken it and cause it to dissipate on Sunday. Elsewhere, the wave that’s now entering the central Atlantic has a high chance of developing and could reach depression status at any time.