Summer Driving Season off to a Roaring Start; Florida Gas Prices Jump 10 Cents

Florida gas prices jumped an average of 10 cents per gallon last week. Sunday’s state average of $3.46 per gallon is the most expensive daily average price since mid-May.

“Summer hasn’t officially begun, but the driving season is off to a roaring start,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline demand figures from the past few weeks have been stronger than what we saw during this same time last year. That has contributed to volatility at the gas pump, which is perfectly normal this time of year. The good news for drivers is that oil prices remain low. As long as that’s the case, the state average should remain below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon.”

On Friday, the U.S. price of oil settled at $70.17 per barrel. That’s 2% less than last week and $13.09/b less than this year’s high. Oil prices declined last week, despite efforts from OPEC to boost oil prices by extending production cuts that were set to expire this year, and in the case of Saudi Arabia, pledging to cut an additional 1 million barrels per day beginning in July.

National implied gasoline demand figures from the Energy Information Administration measures gasoline demand at more than 9.2 million barrels per day. The weekly total is a little more than 1% over the same time last year. Gasoline demand over the past four weeks averaged 2% stronger than the same time last year.

Regional Prices

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Naples ($3.52), Port St. Lucie ($3.51) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Pensacola ($3.22), Panama City ($3.22)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.590 $3.589 $3.553 $3.539 $5.004 Florida $3.460 $3.438 $3.364 $3.512 $4.881 Georgia $3.272 $3.274 $3.283 $3.246 $4.467 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.