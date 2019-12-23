Study Rates The Quality of South Florida Internships

If you plan on moving to South Florida for your future career, a great way to get your foot in the door is to get an internship. For many college students, graduation is happening now and the spring semester is beginning soon, leaving plenty of students looking for positions. Luckily, there are plenty of resources available to search for internships and get a better understanding of the job market in certain cities.

Grand Canyon University’s recent internship analysis does just that — so if you’re in the beginning stages of searching for an internship, this is a great place to begin.

As one of the largest cities in the country, Miami was included in GCU’s internship analysis. From the analysis, GCU was able to determine the internships available, the portion of paid internships, and more. They used Indeed listings to collect and compile the data into a series of graphics and sectioned the data by city.

In Miami, marketing internships seem to take up the majority of positions that were posted at the time, accounting for 40% of all internships. Marketing internships can pertain to not only marketing students, but also advertising and other communications or business-related majors as well.

Miami has a plethora of marketing opportunities available. From the few different professional sports teams in Miami, you could easily get into sports marketing. You could also take the agency route at one of the many agencies in Miami. In-house marketing can be an option as well, as plenty of companies have their headquarters based out of Miami.

The study also found that 42% of these positions were paid positions. While the majority of the positions were not paid, this amount is still higher than many other cities in the country. Many companies are notorious for not paying their interns, so it’s good to see at least some Miami companies are participating in giving their interns experience and pay for their work.

Compared to other cities in Florida, however, Miami is only behind Tampa, where 79% of internships are paid. Jacksonville and Orlando only offer 15 to 25% of their internships as paid positions.

But, what does the pay and type of internship matter when it doesn’t provide quality to you as a professional? Despite there being a lot of opportunities in Miami, the study found that these internship positions have an average rating of 2 out of 5 stars. While this doesn’t speak for all internships, it’s worth looking for positions that provide value to you.

Whether or not you decide to get an internship in South Florida, be open to the opportunities around you. Working in an area with a lot of diversity and culture can help you in your career and become open to more opportunities.