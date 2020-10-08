Study: Coronavirus Can Survive On Skin For 9 Hours

The new coronavirus can linger on human skin much longer than flu viruses can, according to a new study from researchers in Japan.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, remained viable on samples of human skin for about 9 hours, according to the study. In contrast, a strain of the influenza A virus (IAV) remained viable on human skin for about 2 hours.

Fortunately, both viruses on skin were rapidly inactivated with hand sanitizer .

The findings underscore the importance of washing your hands or using sanitizer to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This study shows that SARS-CoV-2 may have a higher risk of contact transmission [i.e. transmission from direct contact] than IAV because the first is much more stable on human skin [than the latter]” the authors wrote in their paper, which was published online Oct. 3 in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases . “These findings support the hypothesis that proper hand hygiene is important for the prevention of the spread of SARS-CoV-2.”

Survival on skin