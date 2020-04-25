Strong Storms Possible For Florida On Saturday

Saturday features cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and periods of showers and storms. Strong storms with heavy rain, dangerous lightning, and damaging wind gusts,are possible, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will be another cloudy and stormy day. Watch out for strong storms and localized flooding in some locations. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring a return of the sun, along with a few clouds. Look for breezy conditions along the east coast. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy along the east coast once again and mostly sunny throughout South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.