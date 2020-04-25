Home Weather Strong Storms Possible For Florida On Saturday

Strong Storms Possible For Florida On Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and periods of showers and storms.  Strong storms with heavy rain, dangerous lightning, and damaging wind gusts,are possible, especially in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will be another cloudy and stormy day.  Watch out for strong storms and localized flooding in some locations.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring a return of the sun, along with a few clouds.  Look for breezy conditions along the east coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy along the east coast once again and mostly sunny throughout South Florida.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

