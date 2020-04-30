Strong Storms Possible For Florida Late Thursday

Thursday starts with lots of sun and a few clouds, but look for showers and storms to move in from mid afternoon through the evening as a front moves in. Some of those storms could be strong, with heavy rain, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning. Dangerous rip currents will remain a threat along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

The front will clear our area early on Friday, and the day will bring sunny skies. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and gentle afternoon sea breezes. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for lots of sun and a bit more humidity on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.