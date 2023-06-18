Stormy Weather for Father’s Day

Father’s Day features some sun, more clouds, a gusty breeze, and lots of showers and storms. Strong storms with heavy rain are possible, and so is localized flooding. There’s also an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Juneteenth will bring some sun and passing storms in the morning, followed by plenty of afternoon showers. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but some suburban and interior locations could reach the mid 90s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and periods of storms, mainly in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with an afternoon storm or two in spots. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and some storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, while locations along the Gulf coast will top out in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so — but it’s likely to reach that status by midweek. We’ll keep an eye on it.