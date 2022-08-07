Stormy Sunday For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and passing storms. Look for mostly morning showers and storms on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see most of the activity in the mid to late afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches now through at least Monday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s close to the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will bring sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms — mostly in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see a brisk and gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms. Look for mostly morning showers and storms in the east coast metro area and afternoon showers and storms near the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see good sun and some clouds with passing showers and storms. Breezy conditions continue in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few locations could reach the mid-90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few inland locations could be a bit hotter.

In the tropics, we’re watching the far eastern Atlantic, where a wave has just emerged off the African coast. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a medium chance of developing in the next five days.