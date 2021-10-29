Stormy Start For Florida Then Becoming Sunny And Breezy Friday

Friday will begin with storms and showers in the early morning that give way to a mix of sun, clouds, and a few stray showers on a strong breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches, and there’s an elevated rip current risk along the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be breezy with mostly sunny skies. A few stray showers are possible. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Halloween will feature morning lows in the pleasant mid-60s and plenty of sun with a nice breeze during the day. The evening will be dry and just about perfect for trick-or-treating. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny and seasonably pleasant. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few east coast showers at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

The nontropical low we’ve been watching is moving into the central Atlantic and has a low chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical cyclone during the next five days.