Stormy Saturday Here, TS Ophelia Threatens Mid-Atlantic Coast

Saturday features lots of clouds and periods of storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will bring some sun, more clouds, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday morning will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see some storms in the morning along with sun and clouds. All of South Florida will see periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature morning showers and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms along the Gulf Coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, what was Potential Tropical Cyclone # 16 became Tropical Storm Ophelia late Friday morning — and it was already bringing tropical storm conditions to coastal areas of North Carolina. Ophelia is forecast to come ashore in North Carolina on Saturday morning and then essentially follow I-95 into Virginia and Maryland before dissipating on Monday. But it will bring heavy rain and flash floods from North Carolina into New Jersey, as well as storm surge flooding and deadly rip currents along the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Elsewhere, the wave that’s now in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in a day or so. We’ll keep an eye on it.