Stormy Monday

Monday features clouds, showers, and storms around South Florida during the day and through the evening hours. Strong storms are possible, including heavy rain leading to localized flooding, dangerous lightning, and damaging winds. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s near the coasts, mostly in the low 90s elsewhere on the mainland, and in the mid 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring lots of clouds, some morning storms, afternoon showers, and evening storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast and the Keys will see some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will feature more clouds, showers, and storms around South Florida. Periods of heavy rain with localized flooding are possible, especially in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will continue our unsettled weather pattern, with a bit of sun, lots of clouds, and periods of showers and storms on the mainland. Look for a mix of clouds and showers in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms in spots. Expect clouds and showers again in the Keys. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



