Stormy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking Ian

South Florida could see impacts from Ian in the coming days, even though we’re not included in the “cone.” Tropical storm force winds and flooding from tropical downpours are likely near the Gulf coast, and the east coast could see very heavy rain, localized flooding, and tropical storm force gusts.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday features storms, showers, and clouds. Look for more storms in the nighttime along the Gulf coast, while showers will linger into the overnight hours in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature showers on a building breeze. Conditions will deteriorate during the day, especially along the Gulf coast. Tropical storm conditions are possible along the Gulf coast starting Tuesday night. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s weather depends on the track and strength of Ian. Tropical storm conditions are possible along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will be very breezy and stormy. Flooding rains are possible throughout South Florida, and an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see some improvement in the weather, but tropical storm force winds are still possible along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area is likely to see lots of clouds and showers on a brisk breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms with a bit of sun at times. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Ian was still a tropical storm with 50-mile-per-hour winds at midday on Sunday, but rapid intensification is expected to begin shortly. At that time, Ian was located about 300 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman. There are hurricane warnings in effect for Grand Cayman and for western Cuba. There’s a tropical storm warning for central Cuba, including Havana. Ian is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes its closest approach to South Florida on Wednesday, weakening slightly before making landfall along Florida’s central or northern Gulf coast on Friday. Ian’s wind field is forecast to expand once it crosses Cuba, so South Florida can expect some impacts from this system.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Gaston continues to move away from the Azores. Hermine is a post-tropical remnant low that is still dropping heavy rain on the Canary Islands. And the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing this week.