Storms Stick Around

Tuesday features periods of storms mixed with showers. Heavy rain is possible in spots, especially in the east coast metro area, and localized flooding is possible. We will see some sun as well, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and possibly a shower or two in the morning, but storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning. Look for showers and storms to move in during the mid-afternoon. The breeze will increase, especially along the Gulf Coast and in portions of the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will be breezy with plenty of clouds, sun at times, and afternoon and evening showers and storms. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.