Storms Stick Around

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features periods of storms mixed with showers.  Heavy rain is possible in spots, especially in the east coast metro area, and localized flooding is possible.  We will see some sun as well, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and possibly a shower or two in the morning, but storms will be back in the afternoon and evening.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning.  Look for showers and storms to move in during the mid-afternoon.  The breeze will increase, especially along the Gulf Coast and in portions of the Keys.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will be breezy with plenty of clouds, sun at times, and afternoon and evening showers and storms.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

