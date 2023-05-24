Storms On Wednesday

Wednesday features some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and the evening hours. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers in the morning and storms in the mid afternoon into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Saturday will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with periods of showers and storms. Look for most of the activity to be in the eastern portions of South Florida. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.