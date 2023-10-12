Storms on a Strong Breeze, Still Watching The Tropics

Thursday features some sun with plenty of clouds and afternoon showers and storms on a brisk breeze. The Gulf Coast will be windy with afternoon showers and storms. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast — but it will be very humid, feeling like the triple digits.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies, lots of humidity, and periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s near the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the mid 90s in the east coast suburbs, and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny and breezy with mainly afternoon showers. Our first real cold front of the season will arrive Sunday night, so look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a cool start, with morning lows in the 60s. The day will be sunny and on the breezy side. Highs on Monday will top out in the low 80s.

In the tropics, the wave we’ve been watching in the eastern Atlantic is now Tropical Storm Sean. Sean is moving to the west-northwest and has a brief opportunity to strengthen before encountering drier air as it turns to the northwest. Computer models indicate that Sean will become a remnant low by early next week, remaining far from land. Elsewhere, there’s another wave that has emerged from the African coast. This one has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves generally westward.