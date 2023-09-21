Storms Around, Watching the Tropics

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds, with plenty of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast and a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will bring sun and storms again, with the bulk of the storms in the afternoon. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and mainly afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of hot sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, a low is forming east of Florida and north of the northwestern Bahamas. This feature could become a subtropical depression, possibly as early as Friday. It’s moving to the north and should not affect South Florida. But it will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough surf from northern Florida to the Mid-Atlantic states. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Nigel is moving northward, weakening slightly, and should begin to lose its tropical characteristics on Friday. And the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression as it moves generally westward. We’ll be watching this one as well.