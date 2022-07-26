Storms Around Florida Wednesday But Drier Air Is On The Way

Wednesday features a strong breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms, moving from the east coast in the morning to the Gulf coast during the afternoon. Saharan dust will filter into the east coast metro area as the day progresses, so look for a rapid decrease in rain chances there. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring lots of hazy sun and a warm and gusty breeze. A stray shower is possible in spots in the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature a sunny morning, but showers and storms will return in the afternoon as the Saharan dust exits South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see good sun and a few clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with some passing showers and storms in spots., and a few storms. The brisk ocean breeze will continue in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.