Storms And Showers Saturday For Florida

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds during the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong, with heavy rain, dangerous lightning, and damaging winds. Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast as the day progresses. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring some sun, more clouds, and mostly afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will start with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for periods of showers and storms during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a strong and gusty breeze, lots of sun, and the chance of a few showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and a few passing showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.