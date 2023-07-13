Still Very Hot, But More Storms Around

Thursday features hot sun but less Saharan dust and significantly more showers and storms, starting around midday and lasting into the evening. The heat advisory remains in effect until the evening, so be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter during portions of the afternoon.

Friday will bring a summertime mix of sun, clouds, and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature plenty of showers and storms, especially from the mid afternoon into the evening. The Gulf Coast will also see periods of good sun and a few clouds, while the east coast metro area will see more clouds than sun. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but showers and storms will develop from the mid afternoon into the evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, the low about 700 miles east of Bermuda has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical depression as it wanders in the open Atlantic. By the weekend, it’s expected to turn to the north and encounter colder waters, which will limit development. Otherwise, the tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.